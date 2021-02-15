United States The New York Times: Trump watched “happy” on TV as a crowd rushed to the convention hall even though he knew the vice president was in danger

The New York Times has compiled a compilation of what Trump did after he gave a speech urging his supporters to march into the convention building.

The United States president Donald Trump knew that the crowd invading the congress building threatened the Vice President Mike Pence January 6, but still content to watch the events on TV as “happy”.

Newspaper The New York Times has compiled a compilation of what Trump did after he gave a speech urging his supporters to march into the congress building.

New information about Trump’s actions came to light during the official criminal trial in Congress.

After the conquest of Congress, it was long unclear when Trump learned that members of Congress and the Vice President were threatened by the crowd. The issue was brought to light by an Alabama Republican senator Tommy Tuberville last week.

He told news site Politico that he had spoken to Trump on the phone during the events and told Trump that Pence had just been evacuated from the courtroom.

The call was made from the White House on Jan. 6 at 2:26 p.m. local time, reports The New York Times. The date appears for the Utah Republican Senator Mike Leen call information provided by According to The New York Times, Trump made a call to Lee, but was actually targeting Tuberville. Lee gave the phone to Tuberville.

House of Representatives prosecutors considered the information about the Trump-Tuberville debate to be significant and concluded that Trump was clearly aware that Pence was in danger but did not care about his safety, The New York Times reports.

Two minutes before the call, Trump had violently attacked Vice President Pence on Twitter because he was about to strengthen Trump’s rival Joe Biden winner of the November presidential election. Confirmation of the election result is the responsibility of the Vice President.

“Mike Pence did not have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our constitution,” Trump said in his tweet at 2:24 p.m. In the same tweet, Trump also continued his allegations that the election result was incorrect.

Trump deleted the tweet later, and eventually Twitter closed his entire Twitter account, but the tweet is still found Trump Twitter Archive from.

Congressional during the conquest, Trump’s aides in the White House tried to get the president to do something to end the situation, The New York Times reports. However, according to several aides, the president expressed satisfaction that the confirmation of Biden’s victory was postponed and people fought for Trump, the newspaper says.

Trump’s satisfaction was also mentioned by the Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in a speech he gave at the official criminal trial on Saturday.

“According to public reports, he watched TV with joy as the chaos progressed. He pushed forward in his plan to overturn the election, ”McConnell said in his speech.

“Even at a time when it was clear to any sensible observer that Vice President Pence was in danger, despite the crowd carrying Trump’s flags hitting cops and tipping down fences, the president sent another tweet in which he attacked the vice president,” Pence said. .

McConnell voted on Saturday to release Trump from public prosecution. In his speech, however, he stated that he blamed Trump for inciting the crowd.

“There is no doubt that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about what happened that day,” McConnel said in his speech.

Trump’s head began to turn under pressure from assistants, The New York Times reports.

According to The New York Times, at least a Republican senator Lindsey Graham and Chief of Staff of the White House Mark Meadows called Trump’s daughter To Ivanka Trump to ask this to make sense to his father.

Eventually at 2:38 p.m., Trump sent a tweet urging his supporters to obey the police.

“Support our Capitol police and law enforcement agencies. They are on our side of the country. Stay calm, ”Trump tweeted.

More than half an hour later, Trump sent another tweet urging the occupiers to refrain from violence.

However, the violence of the conquerors of Congress continued. Police only announced at about 8 p.m. that the convention building was safe, The New York Times reports.

A couple of hours before that, Trump had sent a tweet stating that he understood the occupiers.

“There are things that happen when a holy landslide victory is so ruthlessly and viciously deprived of great patriots who have so long been treated unfairly and unjustly. Go home in love and peace. Remember this day forever! ” Trump has tweeted at 18.01.