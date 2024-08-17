United States | The New York Times reports new information about Matthew Perry’s last days

United States|Five charges have been filed in connection with the actor’s death.

Newspaper The New York Times says in Friday’s edition in his article who died last year Friends-actor Matthew Perry of the last days.

There are five people this week accused for being part of a criminal group that allegedly distributed large quantities of Prescription Ketamine to Matthew Perry and others. Among the defendants are two doctors and Perry’s assistant.

Perry was addicted to ketamine before his death, according to court documents read by The New York Times. During the last days of his life, the actor received six to eight injections of ketamine a day.

Ketamine is used as an anesthetic and pain reliever, and in small doses it is also used to treat depression, for example.

At worst, the large doses took Perry’s ability to speak and walk. He had been found at least twice in his home unconscious after a dose of ketamine.

On the day he died, Perry had asked his assistant to inject him with a large amount of ketamine. Perry had already received two shots of ketamine before the dose that ultimately took his life.

54-year-old Perry was found dead in his hot tub on October 28, 2023. He suffered from alcohol and opioid addiction throughout his life, and was in rehab several times.

of The New York Times the article states that Matthew Perry had asked his assistant to obtain more ketamine for him, albeit by illegal means. Perry’s doctor had not agreed to increase his dose.

In this situation, Perry’s assistant had reached out Salvador Plasencia to a doctor from California named

“How much is this idiot willing to pay,” Plasencia had written to another doctor accused in the case. Plasencia had received a total of 22 doses of ketamine from him, which Plasencia had given to Perry’s assistant.

In addition to the two doctors, Perry bought at least 50 doses of ketamine Eric Fleming – from a person named, who in turn had obtained the drugs from the so-called “ketamine queen”. From Jasveen Sangha.

According to prosecutors, the people accused in the case took advantage of Matthew Perry’s addictions to make more money.

“They knew they were doing wrong, but they still continued,” the lawyer Martin Estrada said at a press conference on Thursday.

Correction 17.8. 11.52 am: Fixed incorrect spelling of Jasveen Sangha’s name.