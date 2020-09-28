United States The New York Times published Trump’s tax information: US president paid $ 750 in federal income tax a year and owes hundreds of millions of dollars

Trump’s disclosure of tax information is a news bomb just 37 days before the presidential election.

Washington

The United States president, real estate investor and former television star Donald Trumpin the best business is the image of Donald Trump as a tough businessman. This is evidenced by the newspaper The New York Times news coverage, which the magazine says is based on Trump’s tax returns for the years 2000–2017.

According to the magazine, Trump has earned more than $ 400 million in Dili program license fees and other publicity revenue in the 21st century. The money he earned has been invested by Trump in real estate businesses such as hotels and golf courses, which in turn have made a loss.

Due to business losses and other tax deductions, Trump has not paid any federal income tax for several years in the 21st century. In 2016 and 2017, Trump has paid income tax of only $ 750, or about $ 650 for the full year.

According to The New York Times, Trump has paid exceptionally little taxes compared to the richest people in the United States. For several years, the taxes paid by Trump have also been literally non-existent compared to the taxes paid by the average middle-class American to the federal government.

Trumpin Tax returns have been a chased secret for years. Now, the news bomb exploded just 37 days before the U.S. presidential election and two days before the candidates ’first election debate.

The New York Times did not disclose the original documents and said it was thus protecting its sources, who have taken a personal risk by leaking information to the magazine.

The tax returns tell Trump’s own version of his income. They do not contain asset information.

Trump denied the magazine’s information as “fake news” and said he paid “a lot of taxes”. He could prove it by disclosing his tax information.

For years, Trump has fought in court for information to be kept secret. All of Trump’s predecessors since the 1970s have published their tax returns.

The key The tax information revealed by The New York Times is that Trump is personally liable for $ 421 million in debt that is largely due over the next four years.

Nearly a decade ago, the federal tax authority, the IRS, opened an audit of the $ 72.9 million tax refund Trump received. If the audit ends poorly for Trump, he will have to repay more than $ 100 million to the taxpayer.

The New York Times notes that Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015 at a time when revenue from the reality TV show Deal was running low.

According to the newspaper, Trump has earned millions of dollars since lobbyists, politicians and foreign representatives spent the night in the president’s hotels and joined the clubs he owned.

Lehden reporting on Trump’s taxes is detailed and sprawling widely.

Among other things, the tax returns show that when filming Diil, Trump spent $ 70,000 on barber services, which he deducted in taxes. Tax deductions have also been reported for the private plane Trump has traveled between his homes and golf courses, as well as expenses for the Seven Springs mansion, which the family has publicly described as a private retreat.

According to the magazine, large amounts of unexplained consulting fees have also been recorded in tax deductions. As of 2010, these fees amount to $ 26 million.

Consultant fees also include an amount of $ 747,622, equivalent to Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trumpin previously publicly declared income.

The New York Times reports that the tax revelations were not here but more will be promised in the near future. Trump’s opponent, Democrat Joe Biden has not yet commented on the revelations.