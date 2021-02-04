United States The New York Times: McKinsey consulting firm agreed to more than a half-billion dollar compensation for her role in the US opioidikriisissä

According to sources in The New York Times, the consulting firm does not admit to any wrongdoing in the mediation.

American consulting firm McKinsey & Company has agreed to pay $ 573 million, or about $ 477 million, in compensation for the U.S. opioid crisis, says the US newspaper The New York Times. The magazine bases its information on five anonymous sources. The company did not immediately respond to the magazine’s request for comment.

The company said the company has reached an agreement with prosecutors in 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories.

The U.S. opioid crisis has contributed to the deaths of more than 450,000 people over the past two decades. HS has written about the worst drug crisis in U.S. history, among other things in July 2017.

Opioid crisis therefore, justice has been going on for years, and in addition to the pharmaceutical companies, several lawsuits have been filed against McKinsey, who advised them. In addition to the states, for example, several cities and counties have filed lawsuits.

For example, documents released to the public state that the company has worked closely to improve sales of the painkiller Oxycontin by the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma. It had done so even after the pharmaceutical company admitted in 2007 that it was guilty of misleading doctors and authorities about the risks of the drug, according to The New York Times.

McKinsey has previously presented in public apology because of their actions.

The mediations are scheduled to be filed in the states on Thursday, the newspaper said. However, according to sources in the magazine, the company agrees to limit its work on some addictive drugs.

According to one source, McKinsey’s compensation is greater than the amount it has earned while working for pharmaceutical companies on opioids.