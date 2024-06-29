United States | The New York Times: Joe Biden should resign

of The New York Times The Editorial Board (responsible for editorial editing in Finland) estimates that the president Joe Biden should stop their election campaign.

The reason is the failure of the 81-year-old president in the election debate organized by CNN against the 78-year-old who is trying to return to the presidency Donald Trump against.

“He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in the second season. He had trouble responding to Trump’s provocations. He had difficulty holding Trump accountable for his lies, failures, and chilling plans,” the magazine says.

“And several times he had trouble finishing his sentences.”

Previously the magazine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editor Thomas L. Friedman wrote hoping for Biden’s withdrawalalthough he considers this a good person and president.

The magazine according to Biden is absolutely right that Donald Trump is a great danger to democracy.

The newspaper also considers Biden to have been appreciably successful in his term.

Since the president is clearly no longer in his power four years ago, he should now make room for one of his party’s leading figures.

According to The New York Times, the party still has time to nominate a candidate who offers an “energetic, clear and convincing” alternative to Trump better than Biden.

Giving up at this point would be the best public service of Biden’s glorious career, according to the newspaper.

Biden appeared much more cheerful on Friday at a campaign event in North Carolina. According to The New York Times, this is not enough.

According to the newspaper, it was not just one bad night, but a confirmation of the doubts that Biden’s condition has raised for a long time.

According to the newspaper, the Democratic Party has no reason to force voters to choose between the weak sides of Biden and Trump.

At the same time, the magazine accuses Trump of lying and plans dangerous to the economy, civil rights and democracy as a whole.

So if Biden and Trump remain the main candidates, the magazine promises to support Biden despite its very harsh criticism.

The New York Times has traditionally been closer to Democrats than Republicans.

Biden’s and The New York Times got tighter this year when the magazine didn’t get the long interview it wanted from the president after a lot of begging.

Even then, the paper doubted whether Biden would be able to answer tough questions in an interview situation.

Biden’s campaign, on the other hand, has repeatedly complained that The New York Times reported so much about Trump’s performance in the polls and so little about the achievements of Biden’s presidency and the country’s improved economic figures.

BIden had managed to catch up to Trump’s lead in national polls and was extremely narrowly ahead in some polls before the debate.

In the one made after the argument In a survey by SurveyUSA Trump was ahead of Biden by a couple of percentage points.

Also for example The Economist has asked Biden to withdraw and make room for another candidate.

The Economist already had time to state before The New York Times that giving up in time would be Biden’s last and best service to society.