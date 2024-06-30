United States | The New York Times hoped Biden would give up – now came a cunning counter-bet

United States|According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, it’s clear which candidate to drop would be most important to the nation’s well-being.

Democrats nearby The New York Times shrugged on Saturday, when the paper’s editorial featured the 81-year-old US president Joe Biden surrendering is the best thing he can do to serve his country at this point.

The reason was Biden’s bad fight with the 78-year-old in the first televised debate Donald Trump against.

Another traditional newspaper, the Philadelphia Inquirer, has now made a cunning counter-bet and also summed up the idea circulating on social media to his own editorial.

Its title is a variation of The New York Times headline.

“To serve his country, Donald Trump should give up the election campaign,” the newspaper writes.

That’s about it is of course rhetoric, because the basic attitude of both magazines is the same: Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.

According to The New York Times, the best way to defeat Trump is for Biden to step down in favor of a clearer and more energetic alternative.

However, the Philadelphia Inquirer wants to draw attention to Trump, whose eight years as Republican boss have brought “chaos and corruption.”

The newspaper counts Trump as lying 30 times in the hour and a half debate. At the same time, Trump did not answer several questions from the CNN presenters in order to continue on his own favorite topics.

The magazine continues with a long list of Trump’s failures and estimates that even his second presidency would be full of “narcissism and hatred”.

The Philadelphia Inquirer admits that Biden had a “terrible night” during the debate, but even at his worst, he is “light years better” than Trump at his best.

Therefore, the most important thing would be to get Trump out of the election battle, the paper concludes.

Trump’s the opponents’ basic problem is not removed by the Philadelphia Inquirer’s editorial.

Biden is no longer at his best as a performer, although he clearly improved the day after the debate in North Carolina.

Biden was convincing enough four years ago to beat Trump, but now it may not be possible anymore.

That’s why the respected editor-in-chief of the New Yorker David Remnick evaluate on Sunday morning Finnish time, as well as The New York Times earlier.

According to Remnick, it is still possible that Biden would beat Trump and it would not be easy to change the candidate this late.

However, given Biden’s age and condition, continuing the election campaign would be “futile”, “self-deception” and “endangering the nation”.

That’s why Remnick suggests that Biden step aside, so that, for example Gretchen Whitmer, Raphael Warnock, Josh Shapiro or Wes Moore would get the chance.

According to Remnick, for example, they could energize Democrats and mobile voters in a way that would lead to Trump’s election loss.