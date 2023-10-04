United States | The New York Times: An offshoot of the Trump trial – Was Giuliani clearly drunk at the time of the Capitol takeover?

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s alcohol consumption may weaken Trump’s defense.

Lawyer Rudy Giuliani alcohol consumption has become a side plot of the former president Donald Trump’s on trial, the newspaper The New York Times says.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith has interviewed witnesses about Giuliani’s alcohol consumption to determine whether Giuliani was visibly intoxicated during the fall 2020 election, and specifically on January 6, 2021. On that day, a mob took over the Capitol to prevent Joe Biden confirmation of the presidency to the presidency.

Information about Giuliani’s drunken state is essential for Trump’s defense. Giuliani was Trump’s lawyer at the time. If Giuliani has repeatedly been visibly drunk during the election fall, Trump cannot claim that he trusted Giuliani’s judgment in his decisions, especially when it is known that several clear aides urged him to concede defeat to Joe Biden.

At least one of Trump’s advisers, Jason Miller, has testified that Giuliani was indisputably drunk on the day of the Capitol takeover. “However, I don’t know how drunk he was when he discussed the president [Trumpin] with,” Miller said-

Giuliani has vehemently denied that he was drunk on the day of the Capitol takeover.

Giuliani’s according to the NYT, alcohol consumption has been an open secret of New York’s elite for decades. According to the magazine, Giuliani enjoyed himself in his favorite bar in Manhattan, drinking scotch whiskey. When he had drunk too much, the assistants signaled to the staff that the serving had to be reduced.

Sources say that Giuliani may have gone to the Fox news channel interviews directly from the bar or may have done his radio interviews drunk. The newspaper’s sources do not claim that Giuliani is an alcoholic or say that alcohol in general had a negative effect on the performance of his official duties. However, Giuliani’s drinking has been visible and at times problematic.

Giuliani is said to have gone into a long slump in 2008 after his failed campaign to become the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.