Democrats Horrible Harris and By Tim Walz a new, straightforward keyword strange i.e. strange in Finnish, is currently doing exceptionally well in the US presidential election race, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others BBC.

Harris’ campaign strategists have noted that weird as a word works really well among Democratic-leaning voters. It makes voting for Harris seem like a common sense option rather than a forced duty.

The word coined and adopted by vice-presidential candidate Walz more broadly describes the change from Harris and the party’s previous candidate Joe Biden between campaigns, the BBC says.

“Weird” is like a truncated and more understandable version of Biden’s campaign rhetoric, according to Republicans Donald Trump would be a threat to democracy.

All are not as convinced by the recent campaign slogan.

For example, Republicans by Ron DeSantis previously worked as deputy director of the presidential election campaign David Polyansky is of the opinion that at the moment Harris is ahead of Trump in “his own kind”, i.e. in taking over the media space.

Instead, a Republican communications consultant Frank Luntz is more critical.

He condemns the word “strange” as “strange in itself” and does not believe that it resonates with voters.

However, according to Luntz, Harris is currently clearly the top candidate with “a lot of momentum”.

Republican candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event in Montana on Friday, August 9.

as a word however, the strange is currently on the surface on both sides of politics.

Trump already stated last week that he is “many things, but I’m not weird”. At his campaign event on Friday, Trump repeated that “we [republikaanit] we’re not weird, they are [demokraatit] are”.

Also Trump’s VP nominee J.D. Vance used the word CNN’s in an interview on Saturday when asked about the oddity.

“[Walz ja Harris] naming instead of telling how they plan to improve the lives of Americans. I find that strange,” Vance replied.

On Saturday a conservative newspaper seized on the strangeness of The American Spectator columnist.

According to the magazine, there hasn’t been such a normal bachelor like Vance in a long time.

“He grew up, like millions of Americans, and chased the American dream, as millions of Americans would,” the magazine writes.

The newspaper criticizes the Democrats for the childishness of the word, but admits that Vance and Trump have not been able to respond to the claim any more maturely.

Trump and Vance’s tactics in responding to the Democrats are “more and more effective, like when an 8-year-old yells back at his arch-enemy in the school yard: ‘You’re weird,'” the paper writes.

On Sunday another conservative newspaper took a stand The American Conservative. The magazine encourages everyone to be weird.

“Because what would be more unusual than not leaving your house because you can get a cold and a sore throat from outside? Or wearing a face mask at every public event?” the newspaper writes referring to the corona pandemic.

According to the newspaper, what is popular at any given time seems to be normal for the left. According to it, social evils such as abortion and marijuana use have been made normal, when in reality they are evils as before.

“We should erase the Democrats’ weird branding and laugh at their notions of normality, because they don’t really take a stand on what is right and what is wrong,” the paper writes.