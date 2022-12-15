United States | The National Archives released five million pages of documents on the assassination of John F. Kennedy

The White House decided to keep the documents related to the Kennedy assassination classified for the time being. As a justification for this, the current administration cited concerns related to national security.

Large number of long-delayed John F. Kennedy documents related to the assassination have been released. Documents related to the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963 were released on Thursday by the US National Archives (Nara).

Files related to the assassination were supposed to become public in 2017, but then-Pres Donald Trump’s the administration postponed the release of some of the data until 2021. The current president Joe Biden the administration also delayed opening the data until now.

Now nearly 13,000 documents were published, totaling about five million pages. However, the White House decided to keep the documents related to Kennedy’s assassination classified for the time being. As a justification for this, the current administration cited concerns related to national security.

The National Archives announced that the entire material contained approximately five million pages and that 97 percent of the material had now been published.