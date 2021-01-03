United States The Nashville detonator had sent letters full of conspiracy theories to his acquaintances before the bomb was detonated

The United States A 63-year-old man who detonated a motorhome in Nashville on Christmas Day had sent letters to acquaintances two days before the bomb was detonated, says a local NewsChannel 5 -TV channel. The man died in the explosion.

The person interviewed by the channel says he received a letter sent by the blaster on New Year’s Day. According to the TV channel, the blaster had also sent letters to others.

The recipient of the letter says that it contained conspiracy theories as well as two memory sticks. The blaster had instructed the recipient to watch online videos on memory sticks. The FBI, the federal police investigating the blast, is aware of the letters.

Broadcasting company BBC reported this week that the 63-year-old man’s female friend had previously told police the man was building bombs in a caravan in his yard.

63 years old the man blew up a motorhome in Nashville in front of telecom operator AT&T building on Dec. 25. The explosion caused disruptions to communications and destroyed buildings. Three people were injured in the blast so severely that they were hospitalized.

According to media reports, the man had previously worked as an IT consultant until he resigned earlier in December.

Police had received an alert about a suspicious vehicle before the explosion. The motorhome had heard a recorded warning that the bomb would explode in 15 minutes. A police bomb squad had time to clear the area before the explosion.