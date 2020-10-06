United States The name of the Proud boys far-right group was harnessed for new use on Twitter: the topic tag was filled with pictures of happy male couples

Gay men took the attention of an extremist organization declaring masculinity and racism by sharing images full of love and happiness of proud boys.

American the far-right group Proud Boys still enjoyed a few days ago completely sipping the president Donald Trumpin mentioned them in the first election debate as a Democratic candidate Joe Bidenia against.

Through social media channels, the group claimed to have been able to recruit new members immediately after the debate. It took a couple of days before Trump agreed to condemn the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), supporters of white supremacy and the far-right organization Proud Boys.

Over the weekend from the beginning of social media on Twitter, users found a new use for a topic tag that meant an extremist organization. Proud boys means proud boys in Finnish, and gay men began to show their pride by sharing pictures of themselves with their loved ones with the same subject tag.

This was reported, for example, by the news agency Reuters, a British broadcasting company BBC, financial magazine Forbes as well as the US channel CNN.

One of the key influences has been the former Star Trek actor George Takei, who suggested using a subject tag in connection with love images early on Friday, Finnish time. Takei has been married to her husband Brad Takein with 12 years.

The U.S. Representation of the Canadian Defense Forces also participated in the challenge, sharing a picture of the return of a soldier serving in the Canadian Navy.

The soldier kissed his male friend in Victoria in 2016. The mission used the subject tag #proudboys, proud boys, in its message. It continued its message, stating that “love is love”.

Subject tag hijacking means in practice that its original purpose does not gain visibility. Facebook, the most popular social media platform in the U.S., has temporarily hidden the topic tag #proudboys due to completely repetitive content terms.

About one-fifth of U.S. adults use Twitter, so the loss of original visibility may actually have a negative impact on the extremist organization.

According to financial magazine Forbes, the extremist organization Proud Boys does little to entertain the messaging service Twitter, which has tightened its rules against hate speech.

The Proud Boys is a fragmented group or popular movement that is conservative, respects traditional family values, and whose members glorify masculinity and disapprove of feminism. They believe in the supremacy of Western culture, the closure of borders, the restoration of motherhood, and free arms laws.

Proud Boysin in ideology, men, and white men in particular, are under threat in today’s world. It admits only men, and in the group’s varied tests of allegiance and light, for example, the sentence has been repeated. ”I am proud of the western chauvinist”.

Also abstinence from masturbation has been a rising theme in the headlines.

Proud Boys, according to business magazine Forbes, makes more use of the competing social media platform Parler, founded a couple of years ago, which is especially popular with the radical right and conservatives.

However, the extremist organization was apparently irritated by the events on Twitter. According to Forbes, director of Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio accused the leftists in Parler of hijacking their names. Other users responded to Tarrio by sharing hate speech.