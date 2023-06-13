United States | The mother of the American child who shot his teacher admitted that she obtained the gun illegally

The defendant had stated in the form required to obtain a gun that he does not use illegal drugs, but marijuana had been found in his home.

Stateside who shot his teacher in January the mother of a six-year-old has admitted to illegally obtaining a firearm, federal prosecutors said Monday.

The boy had brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, who was seriously wounded. The teacher, who received wounds to his hand and chest, was in the hospital for two weeks. The shooting took place on the east coast of the country in the city of Newport News, Virginia.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement Monday that the boy’s mother had pleaded guilty to unlawful possession and possession of a firearm. In addition, the woman had admitted that she was guilty of making a false statement on the government agency form required to purchase a gun.

The woman’s admitted crimes can result in a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

The woman is said to have stated on the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Agency ATF form that she does not use illegal drugs. However, federal agents had searched both the woman’s home and her mother’s home, where she lived at the time. According to the agents, during these searches, among other things, almost 25 grams of marijuana were found.

Virginia has legalized the personal cultivation and possession of small amounts of marijuana, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.

Locals prosecutors already filed state-level charges against the woman in April. He has been accused of gross child neglect, among other things.

The accused’s family had said shortly after the shooting that the gun used by the boy had been secured at home. However, according to the federal prosecutors’ statement on Monday, the searches did not find a locked box intended for the gun or, for example, a trigger lock. Instead, a black gun barrel lock was found in the woman’s home.

There are nearly 400 million guns in circulation in the United States, and school shootings are regularly reported. Accidents involving small children accessing unprotected firearms in their homes are also common in the United States.

On the other hand, school shootings by children under the age of ten are rare. A US researcher by David Riedman only fifteen such cases have been registered in the database compiled over the past 50 years.