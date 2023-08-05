United States | The more impeachment Trump gets, the more loyal his supporters are

Trump has received a criminal charge for, among other things, trying to overturn the election result. It doesn’t faze the supporters.

Stateside Criminal investigations are threatening to swell like bun dough Donald Trump’s political ambitions and freedom, but he has been able to take solace in one constant thing: his stellar approval ratings.

“I’m the only person who was indicted who became more popular after that,” the front-runner for next year’s Republican primary for president said recently in Iowa.

Trump is indicted in three criminal investigations, but his popularity among his most loyal supporters has not suffered. At the end of July, the New York Times and Siena College published a poll of those considering voting in the primaries, according to which Trump leads the Florida governor Ron DeSantisia up to 37 points.

The poll was conducted before the latest charges against Trump became public.

The result is no exception: the former president’s leadership position has grown in the Real Clear Politics media company opinion polls from 16 points to 36 points after Trump was indicted in Manhattan, New York, four months ago for falsifying company records.

In addition, nearly 40 charges have been brought against Trump, including for keeping national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act. The most serious charge concerns efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Although negative headlines may have played a role in DeSantis’ fallback, Trump’s nearly 40 percent approval rating is nearly the same as when he was first indicted.

Analysts interviewed by the news agency AFP explain Trump’s success with the popularity of populist messages among working-class Americans.

“Multilateral trade agreements, open borders, endless wars and globalization robbed many hard-working Americans of their jobs and prospects,” says a representative of the conservative Landmark Legal Foundation Michael J. O’Neill.

“Trump gives voice to this segment of the population. Trump’s supporters see Trump as a disruptor who is not accountable to the elite and gives ordinary Americans a chance for a better life.”

Trump’s the scandal-ridden presidential term ended in 2021. During his term, Trump lost the presidential election and the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. In addition, he was impeached twice.

The first of Trump’s impeachments concerned the denial of military aid to Ukraine and Trump’s demands to unearth suspicious secrets from the then vice president as compensation About Joe Biden. The second, on the other hand, concerned inciting a riot so that Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election would not be confirmed.

Even some Democrats appreciate that Trump has convinced millions of Republicans that an endless “manhunt” and a mythical “state conspiracy” are to blame for the scandals surrounding the Trump presidency.

“Trump has not only dominated the debate, but stayed ahead of it. He has been telling his supporters all along that he is being attacked on the wrong grounds. They believe him because the charges only reinforce this story,” the Democratic Party’s election strategist Amani Wells-Onyioha says to AFP.