United States | The Minister of Justice appoints a special prosecutor to investigate the document findings in Biden’s apartment

Stateside The White House admits that classified documents have been found by the president Joe Biden from a private residence in Wilmington, Delaware. According to the White House, there are a small number of documents and they date from Biden’s vice presidency.

It had already been reported that documents had also been found at the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington, where Biden used to have an office.

Attorney General of the United States Merrick Garland announced on Thursday that he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the matter. Will act as a prosecutor Robert Hur, which was the former president’s Donald Trump’s during the District Attorney of Maryland.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy insisted on Thursday that Congress must open an investigation into the matter.

On Thursday evening Finnish time, the White House denied at a press conference, according to the news agency Reuters, that Biden knew about the documents that were in either place or still knows what they contain. A representative of the presidential administration refused to answer the “hypothetical” question of whether Biden is willing to be consulted by the authorities on the matter.

Biden assured that it takes classified material very seriously, “which everyone knows”.

“We are working in full cooperation with the Department of Justice. As part of this process, my lawyers have gone through the locations where documents from my time as vice president have been stored. This review was completed last night,” Biden commented.

“A small amount of documents classified as secret were found in warehouses and filing cabinets at my home and in my personal library. The Ministry of Justice was immediately informed, so now we will follow the course of events,” the president continued.

Document findings are much smaller in scale than the approximately 11,000 documents seized from Trump’s possession, but the hoard is still embarrassing for the Biden administration.

Biden has taken a more cooperative line than Trump, whose refusal to hand over documents led to a raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Biden’s lawyers turned over the previous document discovery to the U.S. National Archives, to which every administration is required to turn over its documents after its term.