United States | The messaging history of the suspected Texas shooter hints at an interest in the far right

A man is suspected of killing at least eight people in a shooting at a mall in Allen, Dallas. The suspect himself was also killed. The authorities have released the man’s name and age, but have not disclosed the background or possible motives of the 33-year-old suspect.

However, according to the US media, the man’s social media message history suggests that he had an interest in, among other things, white supremacy and neo-Nazism.