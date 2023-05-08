Monday, May 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | The messaging history of the suspected Texas shooter hints at an interest in the far right

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | The messaging history of the suspected Texas shooter hints at an interest in the far right

The man is suspected of killing at least eight people in a shooting in the Dallas area.

in Texas authorities are investigating about Saturday’s shooting the suspect’s social media posts, which are said to indicate an interest in far-right ideologies, according to US media.

A man is suspected of killing at least eight people in a shooting at a mall in Allen, Dallas. The suspect himself was also killed. The authorities have released the man’s name and age, but have not disclosed the background or possible motives of the 33-year-old suspect.

However, according to the US media, the man’s social media message history suggests that he had an interest in, among other things, white supremacy and neo-Nazism.

The friends comforted each other when they visited the shooting site on Saturday. Picture: Joe Raedle/AFP

#United #States #messaging #history #suspected #Texas #shooter #hints #interest

See also  'The monoculture of student corpora encourages excesses'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
They find another MURDERED on a street in Acapulco, Guerrero

They find another MURDERED on a street in Acapulco, Guerrero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result