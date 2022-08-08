United States | The men who murdered the black jogger received new hate crime sentences in federal court: two life sentences and one 35-year sentence

In the trial, it was stated that men already convicted of murder killed Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 specifically because of his skin color.

Black three men who murdered a jogger in 2020 have received new prison sentences for hate crimes in a federal trial today in Georgia, USA. Among other things, they reported on the matter The Washington Post and Associated Press.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichaels got a life sentence. Their neighbors William Bryan received a 35-year prison sentence.

All three by Ahmaud Arbery the man who murdered has already received a life sentence in a state-level trial for the murder itself. However, the case went to federal trial in February, when the men were convicted of hate crimes. The trial stated that the men murdered Arbery precisely because he was black.

“The young man is dead. Ahmaud Arbery will forever be 25 years old. And according to the jury, that happened because he was black,” said the trial judge.

Travis McMichaels, Gregory McMichaels and William Bryan photographed in February 2020.

Three men, a father and son and their neighbor, chased Arbery, who was jogging, in cars and shot him to death with a shotgun in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020. One of the men filmed the killing on his phone.

In the trial, it was proven that the men had behaved in a racist manner several times before the murder.

Convicted of murder, hate crimes, attempted kidnapping and weapons charges, the McMichaels asked the judge to allow them to serve their sentences in a federal prison, which they believe is safer for them. The highly publicized murderers have been the target of numerous threats. This request was not accepted. Instead, they are incarcerated in a state prison.