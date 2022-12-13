United States | The mayor of Los Angeles declared a state of emergency in the city – tens of thousands sleep on the streets every night

The streets of the second largest city in the United States are bulging with homeless tent camps.

of the United States the mayor of the west coast city of Los Angeles who took office on Sunday Karen Bass has declared a state of emergency in the city due to homelessness.

The number of homeless people has exploded in America’s second largest city. Tens of thousands of people sleep on the streets of one of the world’s most prosperous cities every night. The theme of homelessness dominated the mayoral election, in which former congressman Bass was defeated by a real estate businessman Rick Caruson.

“I will not accept the homelessness crisis that afflicts more than 40,000 people and affects us all. My mandate is to lead Los Angeles in a new direction with an urgent and strategic approach to solving one of our city’s most challenging problems,” Bass said in the speech.

of the Los Angeles Times according to the state of emergency, which increases the powers of the mayor, still requires the approval of the city council.

See also Moraes rejects Zambelli's request to reactivate social networks A homeless man slept on the streets of Los Angeles in December.

The new mayor of Los Angeles has promised to tackle homelessness.

Bass said he would sign several executive orders in the coming days to combat homelessness. According to the mayor, the city will offer the homeless temporary accommodation in rented motels and apartments.

The city’s leadership is believed to want to clear homeless tent camps from the streets of Los Angeles before the 2028 Summer Olympics, which it hosts.

The city’s homelessness is partly linked to drug and mental health problems, but it’s exacerbated by some of the highest housing prices in the U.S. and high state taxes that have exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics in six years. The city is trying to get homelessness under control before then.

Oath of office vice president Terrible for Harris Bass, who was sworn in on Sunday, is the first female mayor of Los Angeles.