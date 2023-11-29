After a long process to obtain a visa, many people feel nervous when they finally make their trip to the United States. Although the country has strict regulations regarding who can enter its territory, the reality is that the entry process should not pose a major problem as long as the rules are followed. Among them, knowing what is the maximum amount of money which can be presented in the border.

It is known that one of the requirements to be able to obtain the visa is to demonstrate that you have sufficient funds to be able to afford a trip to the American Union. But once you reach the border the immigration agents They could request more information or elements, including verifying that the money is available to stay the number of days declared.

But the above does not mean that the greater amount of money gets along better will be the response of the immigration agents. There is a limit if you do not want to have to carry out an additional process and, if necessary, face problems with the authorities.

It is legal to transport money to the United States, but with this caveat

U.S. Customs and Border Protection USA (CBP) shares through its official site that it is legal to transport any amount of money and other financial instruments within or outside the USA, as long as some rules are followed.

If a person tries to pass the border with money or other instruments in an amount greater than US$10,000 It is necessary to file FinCEN Form 105, Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments, with Customs and Border Protection.

It is important to note that this guideline applies in all cases, that is, a person cannot carry that amount of money even through different instruments, for example checks and cash. Additionally, people traveling together cannot exceed US$10,000.

Likewise, it is not valid to send these amounts by mail or other means to USA without being declared. It is relevant to say that bank cards are not included, but instruments such as checks are.

The appropriate thing to do if you exceed the amount is to first declare it on the Customs Declaration Form (CBP Form 6059B) and then show the FinCEN form 105 through which you must share information such as name, address, passport number and details about the origin and destination of the money.

Likewise, the authorities emphasize that international travelers leaving the USA with money or monetary instruments that represent a combined amount greater than US$10,000 must also present the aforementioned form before leaving the country.

If you do not make the corresponding declaration, you run the risk of the authorities confiscating the money, in addition to receiving a fine.