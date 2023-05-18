Thursday, May 18, 2023
United States | The manager of a limousine company was found guilty of an accident five years ago in which 20 people died

May 18, 2023
in World Europe
United States | The manager of a limousine company was found guilty of an accident five years ago in which 20 people died

A total of 20 people were killed when a limousine crashed into a roadside restaurant parking lot in Schoharie County.

Stateside the manager of a limousine company has been found guilty in connection with a devastating limousine accident in New York state in 2018.

It was found that the man was guilty of crimes, which in the Finnish legal system are somehow equivalent to capital punishment.

A total of 20 people were killed when one of his company’s limousines crashed into a roadside restaurant parking lot in Schoharie County at high speed. The limousine had not passed the inspection, and the driver did not have the necessary permits to operate the vehicle.

The company director can receive up to 15 years in prison. The verdict is due to be read at the end of the month.

