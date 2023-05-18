A total of 20 people were killed when a limousine crashed into a roadside restaurant parking lot in Schoharie County.

Stateside the manager of a limousine company has been found guilty in connection with a devastating limousine accident in New York state in 2018.

It was found that the man was guilty of crimes, which in the Finnish legal system are somehow equivalent to capital punishment.

A total of 20 people were killed when one of his company’s limousines crashed into a roadside restaurant parking lot in Schoharie County at high speed. The limousine had not passed the inspection, and the driver did not have the necessary permits to operate the vehicle.

The company director can receive up to 15 years in prison. The verdict is due to be read at the end of the month.

