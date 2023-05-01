United States | The man who shot five of his neighbors is still at large in Texas

The youngest of the shooter’s victims was only 8 years old. According to the FBI, the man is still “armed and dangerous”.

of the United States federal police FBI and local police authorities are still searching for the man who shot five neighbors late Friday night in Cleveland, Texas. People from the United States talk about the search, among others ABC News and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The 38-year-old man opened fire on his neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting, say investigators. According to them, the shooting had disturbed the neighbors’ baby’s sleep.

“I shoot in my own yard, I do what I want on my own property,” replied the shooter, who, according to the police, was intoxicated.

Shooter and the victims of this returned for a while to their own homes. However, the man loaded his gun at home, walked to the neighbors’ house and started shooting. There were ten people in the house at the time of the crime, who, according to the police, were from Honduras.

One of the man’s victims was an 8-year-old boy who died of his injuries in the hospital. The rest were aged between 18 and 31 and died at the scene of the shooting.

“We demand that the full force of the law be applied to those responsible for this crime,” tweeted Minister of Foreign Affairs of Honduras Enrique Reina.

A neighbor of the victims and the perpetrator told local media KTRK that there was “always shooting” in the area. However, despite requests, the police did nothing about it.

Victims was shot by the local sheriff By Greg Capers according to “almost execution style”, above the neck at close range. According to the FBI, the man on the loose is still “armed and dangerous.”

“He’s out there somewhere and he’s a threat to the community,” says the FBI special agent in charge of the case James Smith.

The shooter is being searched for with the help of dogs, drones and riders, says Capers.

Shooter used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to kill his neighbors. The type of weapon in question has often been on display in connection with shootings in the United States.

The Washington Post – newspaper, mass shooters often use the AR-15 model weapon. It can fire dozens of bullets in a short time and it does enormous damage when it hits a human body.

The sale of AR-15 rifles is banned in nine US states. Most recently, the sale was banned in the state of Washington earlier this week, says The New York Times -newspaper. The state banned the sale of all semi-automatic military-style weapons.

“These weapons of war, assault weapons, have no purpose other than mass murder. Their sole purpose is to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” said the Washington governor Jay Inslee.

Similar weapons were banned throughout the United States from 1994 until 2004, when the ban expired.