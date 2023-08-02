United States | The man who opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue was sentenced to death

The Justice Department has placed a moratorium on federal executions, so it’s unclear when the sentence will be carried out.

American truck driver Robert Bowers was sentenced to death on Wednesday for the massacre of eleven Jews he carried out in 2018.

The mass shooting was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history, reports the AFP news agency.

A twelve-member federal jury unanimously decided that Bowers should be executed for the mass shooting that took place on October 27, 2018.

President Joe Biden however, the Justice Department has placed a ban on federal executions. So it’s unclear whether Bowers’ sentence will ever be enforced.

The 50-year-old Bowers was already found guilty in June of all 63 charges brought against him. The charges included hate crime, murder and attempted murder.

Bowers methodically followed his victims into Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue and shot them multiple times at close range while shouting “all Jews must die”.

The tragedy added to fears of a resurgence of far-right movements and neo-Nazism in the United States.

Bowers used an assault rifle and handguns in his crime. He carried out his attack on the Sabbath, the Jewish day of rest.

Bowers had expressed strong anti-Semitic views online prior to his act.