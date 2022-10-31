United States | The man who beat Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer could get up to 50 years in prison

According to the police, the man who broke into the house of the Speaker of the House of Representatives used a hammer to attack 82-year-old Paul Pelosi. The suspect faces up to 50 years in prison.

of the United States the chairman of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi husband’s Paul Pelosi Two federal charges have been brought against the 42-year-old man who attacked, reports the Reuters news agency.

The US Department of Justice has charged him with assault and attempted kidnapping. According to the charges, the suspect broke into the Pelosi’s apartment in San Francisco early Friday and assaulted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi.

According to the US Department of Justice, the suspect can receive up to 50 years in prison for the charges.

The police have not revealed the attacker’s motive, Reuters reports.

The police the suspect used a hammer to attack Paul Pelosi. According to sources interviewed by CNN, the attacker was looking for Nancy Pelosi in the apartment.

Confronted by Paul Pelosi, the intruder yelled, “Where’s Nancy at?” according to CNN.

According to Nancy Pelosi’s office, Paul Pelosi has undergone surgery for a fractured skull and injuries to his hands. However, he is expected to recover from the injuries.

According to Reuters, it is not yet known how the attacker got into the couple’s apartment. In the aerial photographs taken of the house, glass chips can be seen in front of the back door.

The police arrested the man at the scene.