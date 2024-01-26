United States | The man was executed with nitrogen gas – according to the UN, the method may meet the hallmarks of torture

Last year, 24 people were executed in the United States. Nitrogen gas has not been used to execute people in the United States before.

Stateside the first execution in the country's history using nitrogen gas was carried out.

For decades, he waited for the execution of his death sentence Kenneth Smith was executed by suffocation with nitrogen gas in the state of Alabama early Friday Finnish time.

Spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office Ravina Shamdasani last week called for Alabama to abandon nitrogen gas executions.

According to Shamdasan, the method of execution could fulfill the characteristics of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment mentioned in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Shamdasani noted that even the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends sedating larger animals when they are euthanized with nitrogen gas.

Executive director of DPIC, a non-governmental organization that monitors death sentences in the United States by Robin Maher according to the organization is not aware of any cases outside the United States where nitrogen gas was used for execution.

Smith was sentenced to death in 1988 for a contract killing. An attempt to execute Smith by lethal injection failed in November 2022.

In December, Smith said in an interview with the US media NPR that he was terrified of the upcoming execution. He said he was still shaken by the failed execution attempt.

“Everybody says I'm going to suffer,” he told NPR.

In addition to Alabama, the states of Oklahoma and Mississippi also allow suffocation with nitrogen gas as a form of execution.

The previous one once in the USA, gas has been used to execute a death row person in 1999. At that time, hydrogen cyanide was used for the execution.

Last year, 24 people were executed in the United States. All executions last year were carried out by lethal injection.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 states. In addition to them, the execution of death sentences has been suspended in six states by the governor's decision.