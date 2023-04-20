United States | The man suspected of shooting a teenage boy who rang the doorbell denied the charges

The boy survived the shooting, but has suffered a brain injury.

The man suspected of shooting a young boy in Kansas City has denied the charges he received in court, reports news agency Reuters.

An 84-year-old man is suspected of shooting a 16-year-old boy when the boy had come to ring his doorbell. According to prosecutors, the boy was shot twice through the glass door. He survived, but has received, among other things, a brain injury.

According to the boy’s family, he had gone to get his little brothers home from his friends on Thursday evening, April 13. The boy had mixed up the addresses and rang the doorbell of the wrong house.

Prosecutors the man and the boy who lived in the house did not talk at all before the man shot the boy in the head. When the boy had fallen to the ground, the man shot him again in the hand.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and firearms offences. He can receive a maximum of life imprisonment for assault, a maximum of 15 years in prison for weapons offences.

The man is white and the boy is black, so according to the prosecutors, there are “racist elements” in the case.

The man was arrested on the night of the incident, April 13, but was released a day later without charge, sparking protests in the local community.