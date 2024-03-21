United States | The man poached sea eagles for years and sold their parts on the black market

When the man was caught, he was returning from poaching and parts of a golden eagle were found in his car.

American a man has admitted to killing thousands of birds in western Montana, USA. Some of the birds he hunted were protected bald eagles and bald eagles.

The issue has been reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and The New York Times.

The 48-year-old man practiced poaching for several years and sold the parts and feathers of the birds he shot on the black market. The public has not been told how much he made from the birds he killed, but according to the prosecutors, it was “substantial sums of cash”.

According to the indictment, the man also developed a hunting strategy with his accomplice in which they placed a deer carcass to attract birds, says The New York Times.

Federal prosecutors said the man pleaded guilty to the illegal trade in birds. According to forensics, he killed a total of 3,600 birds.

The man faces a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of 250,000 dollars (230,000 euros).

Man was caught two years ago when he was returning from a poaching trip. Bald eagle claws and feathers were found in his car. His accomplice is missing and wanted on the same charges.

The bald eagle is the national bird of the United States, which was once an endangered species, so its poaching is considered particularly outrageous in the country.