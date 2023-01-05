United States | “The main thing always seems to be drama” – Researchers evaluate the impasse in the House of Representatives

Mika Aaltola does not think that the situation will have an impact on aid to Ukraine. Current US aid to Ukraine is sealed until September.

House of Representatives the impasse has put the entire political decision-making in the United States on ice. The House of Representatives cannot start its work until it has a chairman.

Nominated as the Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy has not gained the necessary support after several rounds of voting.

What kind of consequences does it have for the country’s foreign policy?

Professor Benita Heiskanen The John Morton Center of the University of Turku considers the situation completely unprecedented. He compares it to the president Barack Obama’s at a time when the tea party movement was putting the wheels in the cart, and no new laws could be passed.

According to Heiskanen So you are used to watching the political theater in Washington, but when you can’t reach an agreement even about the chairman, the situation becomes strange.

“This affects everything. Congress decides on both climate agreements and aid packages for the war in Ukraine. Now the president’s hands are tied,” says Heiskanen.

Foreign policy director of the institute Mika Aaltola takes a moderate view of the republican rebellion.

“I would say that these are micro-level movements and are not reflected in the big picture. Of course, it also has some kind of impact on foreign policy, that decision-making is messy, and more tightrope dancing and compromises are required from the representatives.”

According to Aaltola, the rebellion can even have a positive effect on the cooperation between Democrats and moderate Republicans.

“It may be easier for the Republicans to find common ground with the Democrats, which means that this situation may paradoxically bring the parties closer together. Although, having followed Washington for a long time, I can say that the main thing always seems to be drama and dramatics.”

Because there is no chairman, none of the members of the House of Representatives have been sworn in at the moment.

They can’t make laws, and they can’t hold hearings. They are unable to respond to emergencies or potential crises. They have not been security cleared, and they do not have access to confidential information, he says The New York Times.

However, according to Aaltola, the president’s extensive powers guarantee that if something surprising were to happen in the world, it would be possible to respond.

The seventh vote for the Speaker of the House of Representatives was held in Washington on Wednesday night.

Several Those who opposed McCarthy’s election have spoken about the reckless use of money in terms of aid packages for Ukraine.

However, Aaltola does not believe that the impasse in the House of Representatives will have an impact on the support for Ukraine. Current US aid to Ukraine is sealed until September.

“The weight of the far-right wing should not be exaggerated when you look at how large a majority Ukraine’s aid packages have been passed in the past.”

The aid packages granted to Ukraine also support the United States’ own arms industry, which is traditionally to Republicans’ liking, says Aaltola.

He sees that the United States has had a consensus on its foreign policy for a long time, and he does not believe that the current situation will shake it.

“The majority of the people are in favor of a tough China policy and a tough Russia policy.”

Benita Heiskanen wants to remind you of the riots on Capitol Hill exactly two years ago, when Trump’s supporters took over the US Congress. The background figures of the coup are now sitting in the House of Representatives and are garnering global attention for their rebellion.

“The question arises both about the Republican leadership crisis and how [Joe] Biden’s the administration is able to function under these conditions”, says Heiskanen.

According to Aaltola, the events of the last few days will hardly have any effect on the image of the United States in the world.

“The exemplary nature of the United States as a model country for democracy has been declining for some time now.”