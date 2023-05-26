United States | The longest sentence for the seizure of the Congress building

Stewart Rhodes’ conviction is the first to fit the legal definition of terrorism.

25.5. 20:56 | Updated 3:05

Stateside founder of the far-right organization Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes has received an 18-year prison sentence in connection with the violent takeover of the Congress building on January 6, 2021.

Rhodes was found last November guilty of seditious conspiracy.

The prison sentence is reported by several US media, among others The New York Times and The Washington Post.

So far, it is the most severe punishment given in connection with the takeover of the Capitol. According to The New York Times, there have been more than a thousand criminal cases under investigation related to the takeover. Several of the charges have been significantly lighter.

Rhodes’ conviction is the first to fit the legal definition of terrorism.

In the nearly four-hour hearing, the judge told Rhodes, among other things, that this is “a threat and a danger to this country, to democracy.” One prosecutor in the case said Rhodes had been calling for attacks on the government for more than a decade and that his role in the events of January 6 was a continuation of a long-standing pattern.

Prosecutor previously described Rhodes as leading the capitol attackers dressed in military-style outfits “like a general on the battlefield.”

According to the charges, members of the Oath Keepers attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent Joe Biden I will become president. According to the group, in reality the election was won Donald Trump.

The verdicts are believed to emphasize the seriousness and planning of the takeover of the Capitol. Prosecutors previously stated that members of the Oath Keepers had discussed in encrypted chat groups how they wanted to start a civil war to prevent Biden from becoming president.

The felony charge for Rhodes’ conviction is rare. The last conviction for seditious conspiracy was in 1995 for members of an Islamist extremist group who planned to bomb New York City landmarks.

The judge also convicted the former director of the Florida chapter of Oath Keepers By Kelly Meggs 12 years in prison.