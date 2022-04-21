Russia responded to the United States on Thursday with a new batch of individual sanctions against nearly thirty officials, businessmen and journalists, including the US vice president, Kamala Harris, and the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.

Those included in the list, which also includes spouses of high-ranking US officials, they will not be able to enter Russian territory for creating “a Russophobic agenda,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Sipa/Bloomberg

Senior Pentagon officials were also included on the list. such as Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and spokesperson, John Kirby; or the White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klain.

Spouses include Evan Ryan, wife of Secretary of State Antony Blinken; or Douglas Emhoff, husband of Harris. The list includes entrepreneurs like LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and experts like Edward Acevedo of the Wilson Center.

Among the sanctioned journalists, Bianna Golodryga of CNN; George Stephanopoulos of the ABC; or Kevin Rothrock from the Russian portal Medusa.

The Foreign Ministry statement specifies that it will shortly announce a new battery of countermeasures for the “hostile actions of the US authorities”.

The list of people includes those who are “directly involved in the development, establishment and implementation of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia has previously sanctioned several hundred US and Canadian officials, including US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in response to their countries’ punitive measures against Moscow.

The US measures

On Wednesday, the US announced sanctions against a network of 40 individuals and companiesled by Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, who is allegedly helping Russia dodge Western sanctions over Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

The Russian commercial bank has also been sanctioned transcapitalbank and Russian cryptocurrency company bitriver, as well as ten of its subsidiaries, detailed the Treasury Department in a statement.

Other of the sanctioned companies is Tsargrada Russian propaganda tool allegedly Malofeyev used to act as an intermediary between the Kremlin and pro-Russian politicians in Europe.

In turn, the US State Department will restrict visas to 635 Russian citizens.

President Joe Biden announced that he will ban Russian ships from docking in the country’s ports, while unveiling a new $800 million military assistance package to Ukraine.

Russia already sanctioned 398 congressmen of the US House of Representatives a week ago, who adopted the same measure against 328 deputies of the Duma or lower house of the Russian Parliament.

