United States | The legislative initiative securing the right to same-sex marriage is moving forward in the Senate

The Supreme Court’s decision on abortion in the summer has also raised fears for the equal marriage law.

Stateside the legislative initiative securing the right to same-sex marriage at the federal level has advanced in the country’s senate.

The vote required 60 votes to pass, which was overcome with help from Republicans. All 50 Democratic senators and 12 Republicans voted for the law in the 100-seat Senate.

With the recent vote, the law will proceed to the Senate for consideration.

News channel CNN’s there may still be additional votes ahead before the final approval, but Wednesday’s vote gives indications that the law would pass.

According to Uutiskanava, the senate will decide on the law once and for all only after Thanksgiving and the related recess in a week.

After passing the Senate, the law will return to the House of Representatives for a final vote.

Marriages for same-sex couples have been allowed in the United States since 2015, when the country’s Supreme Court issued a decision on the matter.

Today However, in 2008, a court with a clear conservative majority overturned a nearly 50-year-old decision that protected the right to abortion at the federal level and transferred the decision-making power back to the states. With the decision, many began to fear that the same could happen to the equal marriage law.

The bill that advanced in the Senate on Wednesday does not require states to legalize same-sex marriage. However, the law requires states to recognize the marriage of a same-sex couple in another state, regardless of their own prohibitions.

If the Supreme Court of the United States were to end up overturning the 2015 decision legalizing Equal Marriages, the state that prohibits unions would therefore still have to accept unions concluded elsewhere.

Politico according to the new law, the same requirement would also apply to marriages of couples with different skin colors, which have been feared to be threatened in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s summer decision.

At the same time, the law would also repeal, according to Politico, a 1996 law that defined marriage at the federal level as between one man and one woman.

House of Representatives approved the law already in July. At that time, all Democratic representatives and 47 Republicans voted in favor of the matter. However, nearly 160 Republican congressmen opposed the bill.

In the Senate, longer time has passed in the consideration of the law. Majority Leader Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer previously agreed to Republicans’ wishes that the issue not be addressed until after midterm elections in early November.

According to Politico, some Democrats feared they would be pulled. However, negotiators estimated that waiting would help shore up support for the bill and give senators a chance to vote without having to think about the impact on midterm elections.

Surveys based on this, a significant majority of citizens support equal marriage, but the topic is nevertheless controversial in the United States. A total of 37 Republican senators voted against the bill on Wednesday, and the religious right is largely opposed to same-sex marriage.

Senate Minority Leader, an influential Republican senator Mitch McConnell was one of those who voted against the law.

Congressional after both chambers have given their amen to the law, the law is passed by the president Joe Biden on the table.

“Love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry who they love,” Biden said in a statement saying he would sign the law into effect once it passes Congress.

The law may be the last major Democratic victory of Biden’s current presidency, as he faces a divided Congress in January. This means that it will be much more difficult for Biden to get his bills passed in the future.

The Democratic majority in the Senate was secured earlier. The majority position of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, on the other hand, was confirmed on Thursday early in the night Finnish time, when it was reported that the Republicans had reached the phantom limit of 218 representatives required for a majority in the midterm elections.