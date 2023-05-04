United States | The leader of the far-right group Proud Boys was convicted of planning the Capitol riot

Dozens of witnesses were heard in the trial, which lasted more than three months. The Proud Boys’ trial was the longest of all the trials in the Capitol case.

4.5. 21:07

Far-right group Former leader of the Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio has been convicted of revolutionary conspiracy in connection with the takeover of the Capitol, reports the news agencies AP and Reuters.

Tarrio himself was not in the congressional building in the US capital, Washington, at the time of the events, but according to the prosecutors, he planned and directed the events from the city of Baltimore. He can receive a maximum of 20 years in prison for his act.

Members of the Proud Boys were attacked by the president of many others Donald Trump’s like supporters to the Capitol in January 2021. The purpose was to oppose Trump’s opponent, Democrat Joe Biden victory in the US presidential election.

Along with Tarrio, three other members of the Proud Boys were also convicted of revolutionary conspiracy or other acts related to resistance to official authority. The group is known for its demonstrations and violent clashes with left-wing activists.

Tarrio had been arrested in Washington two days before the attack on suspicion of causing property damage and a firearms offence. At the time, he had been told to stay away from Washington.

According to the defense attorney, Tarrio did not plan the attack or otherwise prevent Congress from confirming Biden’s election victory. According to the lawyer, Trump was responsible for the attack, as he incited his supporters to oppose the election result.

Trump has claimed that the election result was fraudulent.

Capitol-the aftermath of the attack has become the US Department of Justice’s largest criminal investigation in the country’s history. In total, more than a thousand people have been charged in connection with the attack.

More than 500 people have pleaded guilty to crimes related to the case and around 80 people have been convicted in numerous different trials. In March six members of the far-right group Oath Keepers were found guilty of crimes related to the attack.

Five people, including one policeman, were killed in the attack. More than 140 police officers were injured trying to stop the riot.