United States The leader of the far-right group Proud Boys has been arrested

Enrique Tarrio was arrested on suspicion of a firearms offense and property damage.

American the leader of the far-right group Proud Boys has been arrested in the country’s capital, Washington.

Enrique Tarrio was arrested for property damage. Police said Tarrio had burned a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a black-favored church last month in the wake of violent protests.

Tarrio is also charged with a firearms offense. Police say Tarrio was in possession of parts of the firearm that were classified as illegal at the time of his arrest.

American newspaper The Washington Post according to Tarrio, he had carried magazines that could hold more ammunition than usual.

According to the newspaper, Tarrio could go to court as early as Tuesday. Authorities have described burning the flag as a possible hate crime, according to the newspaper. According to a Washington police spokesman, prosecutors will be responsible for prosecuting hate crimes against Tarrio.

In December, Tarrio told The Washington Post that he was burning a ticket. He said he pleaded guilty, paid the price of the banner to the church and surrendered to the authorities if the matter were prosecuted.

A lawsuit was also reported on Monday in which another black-favored church accuses Tarrio and other members of the Proud Boys of tearing down and burning a flag in connection with protests.

In his lawsuit, the church described the actions of the Proud Boys as “a new and dangerous piece in the history of violence against black shrines by pro-white rulers”.

The United States resigning president Donald Trumpin supporters have planned demonstrations for Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The Washington Post says members of the Proud Boys have also been planning a protest.

Proponents of Trump are set to protest their support for Trump’s false claims that he won the election for the country’s next president, the Democrats. Joe Biden in exchange for.

According to The Washington Post, the tearing down of the flags took place in December in a similar protest. Police have said a total of four churches were vandalized as Proud Boys and other groups marched through downtown Washington.

A dozen people were arrested in connection with the December protest. Among other things, there was a stabbing in the city that injured four people.

Washington police on Monday expressed concern about possible violence, particularly by groups such as the Proud Boys. In addition, police warned that those carrying firearms would be arrested.

On Wednesday, the country’s Congress will count the votes in the presidential election and confirm Joe Biden as the next president.

Prior to that, Georgia will hold two Senate re-elections today to decide which party will rule the U.S. Senate for the next two years.