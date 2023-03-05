United States | The lawsuit is raging in the United States: Does Fox News’ lying end here?

Fox News, the most watched US news channel, was caught lying. The ongoing lawsuit has shown that the channel’s employees, let alone the main owner Rupert Murdoch, do not believe the wild claims presented on the channel. The goal is to give the public what they want and cash in, regardless of the truth.

Vest came to Fox News’ internal group chat on November 18, 2020, 15 days after the presidential election. Its sender was Tucker Carlsonone of the channel’s most popular presenters.

“Sidney Powell otherwise lies. I caught him on that. This is insane.”

Attorney Sidney Powell had argued the Fox reporter Maria Bartiromo in the program that there had been fraud in the counting of votes in the presidential election. According to Powell, the vote counting machines used in the election would have changed thousands For Donald Trump votes cast Joe Biden into sounds. On November 14, Powell was named to Trump’s legal team.

The channel’s second visible TV face Laura Ingraham responded to Carlson in a group chat: “Sidney is a total nutcase. No one agrees to work with him.”

So the number one face of the channel knew that Powell was lying. Nevertheless, Powell was allowed to make his wild claims on Fox News shows, even after his stint with Trump’s legal team ended on November 22.

The consequences of lying on Fox News for a couple of months, combined with Donald Trump’s incitement, were dramatic:

On January 6, 2021, a crowd stormed the Capitol in Washington. They were convinced that Joe Biden’s election victory was based on fraud. Five people lost their lives – one was shot, one died from a drug overdose and three from a seizure.

In the following months, four of the Capitol Police officers committed suicide. Some of the attackers are still being sought, but 192 people have been sentenced to prison, the longest being more than seven years.

Fox News’ internal messages came to light on February 16, 2023, as part of a defamation lawsuit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of vote counting machines. Lawyers in the summary of evidence has 192 pages and was published on February 27 Rupert Murdoch’s in material based on an affidavit 212 pages.

In his statement, the main owner of the channel, Murdoch, admitted that some of Fox’s presenters on the channel gave their approval to false allegations of election fraud.

“The court case is monumental, firstly in terms of US defamation law and secondly, because it hits the heart of democracy,” a professor specializing in media law at the University of Utah RonNell Andersen Jones tells HS by email.

In the United States, press freedom of speech has traditionally been strongly protected. Simply spreading false information does not lead to an obligation to pay compensation, but in addition, the party that initiated the case, i.e. the plaintiff, must be able to prove that the lying was intentional.

“ The case has brought to light the mechanisms behind the decision-making of Fox News, which moves American politics.

Proving intent has proven impossible in several court cases, but this time the situation seems to be different.

“A clearly larger amount of deliberately distorted information has emerged than in large media trials in general,” says Andersen Jones.

“It is rare that the plaintiff in a defamation case can refer to statements that directly show the awareness of lying. That is why the memos, emails and messages in the Fox case are so significant.”

It has been speculated in US legal circles that an important precedent is at hand.

Tucker Carlson is one of Fox News’ most recognizable TV faces.

Tin another way, what has made the case shocking is that it has brought to light the mechanisms behind the decision-making of Fox News, which moves American politics.

The channel’s distortion of the truth has been widely known, but until the middle of February 2023, many could think that the channel’s employees really believed in their claims as part of the channel’s “conservative” – ​​or better expressed, Trumpian – world view.

The leaked messages show that this is not the case at all.

For example, the main owner of the channel, Rupert Murdoch repeatedly uses expressions in his messages like “really crazy stuff” but doesn’t get involved.

Vthe reason for resorting to the lowly ones is clear: the pressure caused by viewer numbers. It becomes clear when you go back to the evening of November 3, 2020, the day of the presidential election.

In the United States, television channels compete to be the first to announce the results of the election. As the voting progressed, US television channels had begun to announce which candidate the electors of each state would vote for.

In the 2020 election, Arizona was in a special position. It was known to be a swing cake, despite the fact that a Democratic presidential candidate had last won in the state 24 years earlier.

It was approaching midnight on the East Coast when Fox News was the first to report that Arizona’s electoral votes were going to Joe Biden. Based on the votes counted at the time, Biden’s lead was about nine percentage points, but the announcement was considered premature because hundreds of thousands of votes had not been counted.

The Associated Press was the next to announce that Arizona had gone to Biden, three hours later. The others were only sure on November 12, when the name of the future president had already been clear for several days. In the end, Fox’s assessment turned out to be correct, but the final result was tight: 49.4% against 49.1%.

When Fox announced clearly before anyone else that Biden had won in Arizona, both Trump’s campaign staff and his supporters were devastated.

In his affidavit, Rupert Murdoch describes the situation like this: “My friend Jared Kushner called me and said ‘this is terrible’. In the background I heard Trump shouting.” Kushner is Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former adviser.

Fox’s viewership dropped. Those who were disappointed with the “support of the Democrats” moved in large numbers to follow the smaller Trump channels Newsmax and One America News Network.

At Fox, the first drastic correction movement was seen on November 5, when the election had not yet been decided. TV personality Maria Bartiromo called out Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon’s as a guest on his program. Bannon announced that Trump had won the election overwhelmingly.

That same evening, the host of Fox Sean Hannity stated to his audience: “…it is impossible to ever know the real, fair and accurate results of the elections, this is a fact”.

When the election was finally decided on November 7, Fox’s announcement of Biden’s victory came last. It was believed that the situation would calm down and the viewership figures would improve, but this did not happen.

A member of Fox’s management ladder David Clark has told, along with many other company bosses, that he believed the elections were in accordance with the law. Still, on November 8, he allowed Bartiromo to air a previously taped interview with Sidney Powell on his show, which moved the Dominion claim from the category of shadowy conspiracies into reality for Fox viewers.

November 14. Son of Rupert Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corporation Lachlan Murdoch instructed the channel’s news staff in their text message in their attitude towards Donald Trump.

“There have been negative tones in the comments. The narrative should be a grand celebration of the president.”

Sthe channel’s news reporter ended up opening a new view into the core of Fox News’ operating logic Jacqui Heinrich a couple of days earlier.

Heinrich was responding to Donald Trump’s tweet in which he echoed the Fox hosts Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs Dominion claims. Heinrich tweeted that there is no evidence of election fraud.

Soon, Tucker Carlson sent a message to his colleagues: “It’s a good time anyway, Separate [Heinrich]. Seriously… what the hell? This is shocking. Heinrich’s messaging must stop immediately, tonight. The damage caused to the company is obvious. The share price goes down. this is not a joke.”

Heinrich did not lose his job, but had to change his tweet to one that did not refer to the Fox hosts.

Tucker Carlson’s exits show that Fox News’ operations are not based on so-called conservative thinking or non-mainstream income angles. The channel simply tells what its viewers want to hear, regardless of the truth.

This way the audiences stay big and so does the income.

Raha is also at the heart of the lawsuit. Dominion Voting Systems, which manufactures vote counting machines, is seeking compensation of 1.6 billion dollars, or about 1.5 billion euros, from Fox.

Fox’s view is that Dominion’s value is lower than the claimed compensation amount and the assumed loss of income is less than 100 million, Professor Andersen Jones describes the dispute.

“However, the evidence is so strong that I believe that Fox will have to pay a considerable amount.”

“ “The most significant line change will concern the fact that tracks will be covered better.”

On the other hand, the obligation to correct one’s own arguments does not arise in American jurisprudence.

“Because of Fox’s massive financial resources, the case in question, or even similar lawsuits that are pending, together cannot destroy the company,” Andersen Jones continues.

“But there is still reason to believe that significant financial losses at this point may affect editorial decisions in the future, both for Fox and for channels with less resources. That is, for example, when deciding how to deal with widespread but unfounded conspiracy claims.”

Could it be possible that the case would increase truth-telling in the US more broadly?

University researcher at the University of Helsinki Niko Pyrhönen is doubtful about the cleaning effect.

“In the USA, there are so many different arenas for expressing opinions that the overall effect is probably not significant,” says Pyrhönen.

Could the legal case affect the 2024 presidential election, where Trump is running for re-election?

“The case does take some arguments away from Fox News, for example, they cannot continue reporting on this alleged election fraud. However, I believe that Fox News will continue to find ways to present sympathetic arguments about Donald Trump without the risk of being caught in a lie,” says Pyrhönen.

“The most significant line change will concern the fact that tracks will be covered better.”