United States | The Justice Department appealed a federal judge’s decision to revoke the abortion pill’s license to sell it

According to the Ministry of Justice, the implementation of the judge’s decision would cause serious damage to women throughout the country.

of the United States The Department of Justice has appealed the decision of a federal judge in the state of Texas to revoke the sales license of a commonly used abortion drug.

The former president Donald Trump’s appointed by the judge Matthew Kacsmaryk made its decision on Friday after anti-abortion groups had urged the judge to revoke the sales license.

Federal authorities have a week to appeal the decision before it takes effect. Minister of Justice Merrick Garland announced as soon as the decision became public that there would be an appeal against the decision. The US Food and Drug Administration FDA has already filed its own complaint.

With mifepristone has been FDA approved for more than two decades. It is used as part of a two-agent regimen in medical abortions.

According to the Justice Department’s complaint, implementing the judge’s decision would render the FDA’s scientific review irrelevant and cause serious harm to women across the country. The ministry is asking the appeals court to freeze the judge’s decision until the case is heard.

A democrat president Joe Biden said last week that he would fight the judge’s decision. He has called it an unprecedented step to take away women’s freedoms and endanger their health.

The former president Barack Obama’s appointed by a federal judge Thomas Rice Washington state, in the second lawsuit since the Texas decision, ruled that the drug is safe and legal and that its availability must be secured in more than a dozen states.

Due to appeals and differing legal positions, it is almost certain that the case will go all the way to the US Supreme Court.

Kacsmaryk has justified his decision by saying that the medicine is used to kill an unborn person. His view is that the use of the drug has caused harm to women and girls.

The FDA believes that decades of experience have shown the drug to be both safe and effective when used correctly.