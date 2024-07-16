United States | The jury finds the Democratic senator guilty of corruption

Stateside a jury on Tuesday found the influential Democratic senator by Robert Menendez70, was guilty of corruption, local media and a news channel reported, among other things CNN. The verdict will be announced later.

Menendez said he will appeal the jury’s decision.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said the combined charges could mean a maximum of a possible 222 years in prison.

of the United States The FBI found nearly $500,000 hidden around the home of a New Jersey senator. In addition, gold bars worth about 150,000 dollars and a Mercedes-Benz luxury convertible were found in the home.

Menendez was charged with extortion and obstruction of justice. He was also accused of accepting bribes to do favors for businessmen with connections to Egypt and Qatar.

In September, Menendez gave up the chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, but despite the demands, he has not agreed to resign as a senator.

After the jury’s decision on Tuesday, the majority leader of the Senate, the Democrats Chuck Schumer called on Menendez to resign.