United States | The journalist had a relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ran for president – Lehti investigates

United States|According to New York Magazine, Olivia Nuzzi is on “vacation” for the time being, during which an independent third party hired by the magazine will evaluate her possible bias.

Stateside Washington correspondent for New York Magazine Olivia Nuzzi has been ousted from his job after his and his resignation from the presidential candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr the personal relationship between was revealed.

Among other things, they reported on the matter The New York Times and The Washington Post.

New York Magazine reported on Nuzzi’s shelving on their website on Thursday evening local time. According to the newspaper, Nuzzi had recently admitted to the editors that he was in a relationship “with a candidate related to the 2024 presidential campaign, who has already withdrawn from it”.

According to New York Magazine, admitting the relationship was “against the magazine’s standards for conflicts of interest and disclosure.”

According to an insider, it was Kennedy.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who campaigned as an unaffiliated candidate, suspended his presidential campaign in late August and announced his support for Republican Donald Trump. The photo was taken on September 10, shortly before the election debate between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

New York Magazine also announced that it had checked Nuzzi’s operations. The paper had found no evidence of bias.

According to the magazine, Nuzzi is on “vacation” for the time being, during which an independent third party hired by the magazine will evaluate Nuzzi’s bias.

New York Times reporter David Haskell confirmed on Friday in a memo to the newspaper’s editors that Nuzzi had told about his relationship with Kennedy a few days earlier.

According to Nuzzi, the relationship with Kennedy had lasted from December 2023 to August of the current year.

Independent presidential candidate Kennedy stopped his presidential campaign at the end of August and announced his support for the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“I don’t think I have a realistic chance of winning anymore,” Kennedy, 70, said in a speech at the time.

According to The New York Times, Trump was happy to have Kennedy as his supporter.

“He’s a great guy, respected by everyone,” Trump told the newspaper in August.

In addition, Trump has announced that Kennedy would have a job in his administration if he were elected president.