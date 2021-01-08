Pro-Trump protesters invaded the Capitol in Washington (United States), Wednesday, January 6, not hesitating to confront the police. A spectacular and unexpected movement that surprised according to Angelle Kwemo, former parliamentary adviser to the US Congress: “The Capitol police were not really prepared to handle this type of advance and more or less violent protest.”

Images of a rebellious America have traveled the world, showing the many divisions in the country, which have become more pronounced in recent years. “The real question to ask is what happened in the minds of Americans to start from an ideal which produced Barack Obama to another ideal which produced Donald Trump? That is the real question. This is where I think Biden will have the really difficult task: to dwell on solving the problem of the depths, the very roots of indifference, the inequalities that they are racial or economic “, Judge Angelle Kwemo.