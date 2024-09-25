Thursday, September 26, 2024
United States | The intelligence service warned Trump about threats from Iran to kill him

September 25, 2024
September 25, 2024
World Europe
United States | The intelligence service warned Trump about threats from Iran to kill him
This is not the first time that officials have suspected Iran of planning to kill Trump.

of the United States the intelligence service has warned the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Of Iran’s real and concrete threats to kill him, Trump’s campaign team said in a statement Tuesday local time.

This is not the first time that US authorities suspect Iran of plotting to kill Trump. Last summer, the Secret Service increased Trump’s security after officials received a tip that Iran had plotted to kill him.

Iran has denied the claims.

