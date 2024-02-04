United States | The House of Representatives proposes a new separate support package for Israel

Arms aid to Israel and Ukraine has been causing friction in the US Congress for months.

of the United States Republicans in the House of Representatives presented a new separate arms support package to Israel on Saturday, reports news agency Reuters. The arms aid package would be 17.6 billion dollars, and it would include, among other things, additions to Israel's anti-missile systems and ammunition production.

In recent months, there has been a heated debate in the United States about arms aid to both Israel and Ukraine. For the President of the United States Joe Biden could sign arms aid packages to either country, they must first be approved by the US Congress in both the House and Senate.

Republican victorious the House of Representatives has already approved a 14.3 billion dollar aid package for Israel, the funding of which would be separated from the funding of the US tax administration's IRS. However, the package failed in the Democratic-majority Senate.

Funding for the gun aid package now being introduced would not come from the IRS, and it is unclear whether Republican lawmakers will pass the package without the savings on the other hand.

The package will likely be voted on next week, the House Speaker, a Republican Mike Johnson said in a letter to his party representatives on Saturday.

Senate on the other hand, it is expected to soon announce its own legal package, which, in addition to arms aid to Israel, should also include support for Ukraine. The bill would also introduce ways to strengthen the U.S. border with Mexico, which Republicans have named as a condition for military aid to Ukraine. In addition, the Senate would like to combine the support for Taiwan in the legal package.

The Senate is scheduled to discuss its new bill from the beginning of the week, and according to these prospects, the first vote on the bill would be held on Wednesday.

However, Johnson, who represents the Republicans in the House of Representatives, has dismissed the Senate's legislative package as “inadequate” even before it is considered.