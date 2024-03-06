United States | The House of Representatives passed a package of legislation intended to prevent a partial shutdown of the federal government

The package still needs Senate approval before President Biden can sign it into law.

Stateside The House of Representatives has approved a package of legislation aimed at averting a partial shutdown of the federal government that has threatened to begin this coming weekend. The roughly $460 billion package will next go to the Senate for a vote.

News channel CNN's according to the package passed the House of Representatives with a vote of 339–85. Of the Republicans, 132 voted for the package and 83 opposed the package. On the Democratic side, two members of the House of Representatives opposed the legal package.

The new compromise proposal is the result of months of intense negotiations between the parties.

The fiscal year began five months ago, but the embattled Congress still hasn't passed the 12 bills that make up the federal budget. Federal funding

However, Wednesday's approval of six bills takes the United States one step closer to securing federal funding until September 30, the end of the fiscal year.

House of Representatives the approved legal package includes funding for, among others, the ministries of agriculture, justice, interior, transport, trade and energy.

So far, the federal government shutdown has been staved off through interim procedures. Most recently, at the turn of the month, Congress passed a bill that extended the deadline for six bills until March 8th and the other six until March 22nd.

The deadline looming after mid-March concerns a legislative package that would include funding for, among other things, the armed forces, border security authorities, Congress and several other ministries and agencies.