United States | The House of Representatives passed a bill to avoid a federal government shutdown for the time being

of the United States The House of Representatives has approved a package of legislation to avoid a federal government shutdown for the time being. In the package, the funding of the administration would continue for 45 days in its current form.

However, the temporary package would not include funding for Ukraine, which the radical wing of the Republican Party has opposed. The aim is to continue the aid to Ukraine in another way.

The package still needs to be approved by the senate before the day changes on the US east coast at seven in the morning Finnish time. The Senate has a Democratic majority, so the package was approved there as well.

If this does not happen and a government shutdown occurs, almost all federal functions, such as national parks, will be closed and employees will be furloughed. Only functions defined as essential will continue.

of the United States Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy drove the package through the House of Representatives exceptionally with the support of the Democrats by a vote of 335–91. Republican votes were split, while all but one Democrat voted in favor of the package.

Fraternizing with the Democrats can cost him the speaker’s seat, because then the extremes of his own party can now turn against him once and for all and he might be voted out of the speaker’s seat.

“If someone wants to fire me because I want to be the adult in the room, let them go,” McCarthy said before the vote.

I agree the obstacle was for a long time the stubborn wing of the Republican Party, which did not bend to compromises. On Friday, it stalled in the House of Representatives to continue funding the party’s own plan.

Many of the extreme Republican demands have been ones that would have no chance of passing the Senate, let alone getting a Democratic president Joe Biden approval.

Rebellious Republicans justified blocking the continuation of the funding, among other things, by saying that they are opposed to what they consider to be large government spending. However, the lock would also have become expensive. According to a report by the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, the US gross domestic product would decrease by 0.2 percent per week in the short term. In the longer term, the effects of the closure would grow larger.

Republicans has a slim majority in the House of Representatives. As far as party lines go, it can usually only afford to lose four votes from its own ranks to get things passed without Democratic support.

Because of this setup, a small group of far-right Republicans is often in a precarious position and able to hold the entire party hostage. Now there were more than 20 rebels, so the agreement has not been close. This forced McCarthy to lean on the Democrats.