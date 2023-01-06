United States | The House of Representatives is already voting for its chairman for the 12th time – Live broadcast from around 19:00

For the time being, there is no visible solution to the political deadlock in the House of Representatives, and Congress cannot begin its activities until the Speaker is elected.

Stateside the crisis of the chairmanship of the House of Representatives will be tried to be resolved again on Friday. The chairman has already been voted for 11 times on three different days.

The twelfth voting round is scheduled to start at noon local time, i.e. around 19:00 Finnish time. HS shows the vote live.

Republicans vying for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the third-highest political office in the United States Kevin McCarthy campaigned by the rebellious wing of the far right of his own party, which has persistently voted against him.

Originally the vote, which was considered a formality, has turned into an exceptionally inflamed political hand-wringing.

Those elected as representatives in the House of Representatives are waiting for their oath of office, which can only be done after the election of the Speaker. Congress cannot begin its work until the Speaker is elected.

The Speaker election is officially the longest leadership deadlock in the House of Representatives since the mid-19th century. The stalemate at that time preceded the country’s civil war.

Republicans Even in the 11th round of voting, McCarthy did not get the number of votes required for the presidency of the House of Representatives.

As in the previous two rounds, he received only 200 votes, while 218 are needed to be elected. Potti once again remained the minority leader of the Democrats We’re looking for Jeffries 212 votes to a shadow, as in all previous rounds.

In the most recent round of voting, the extreme Republican candidate Byron Donalds received 12 votes and the Oklahoma Republican representative Kevin Hern 7 votes. The country’s former president also received one vote Donald Trump. Trump has received one protest vote in a few previous polls. On Wednesday, Trump himself tried to shepherd Republicans into McCarthy’s support.

One congressman abstained again in the 11th round of voting.