Thursday, June 1, 2023
United States | The House of Representatives approved the agreement on raising the debt ceiling

June 1, 2023
Next, the matter will be considered by the Senate.

Stateside the House of Representatives of Congress has voted in favor of an agreement to raise the country’s debt ceiling.

The agreement was approved by a vote of 314–117, the news channel reports, among other things CNN. Next, the matter will be considered by the Senate.

The US debt ceiling will be raised for the next two years. In addition, the agreement includes cuts in public spending pushed by Republicans.

House Speaker, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and a democrat president Joe Biden reached an agreement on the federal budget and raising the debt ceiling last weekend.

