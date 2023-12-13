United States | The House of Representatives approved an impeachment inquiry into Biden

Officializing the investigation expands the authorities of the investigators.

of the United States The House of Representatives, or the lower house of Congress, voted Wednesday to approve an investigation into whether the president should be impeached Joe Biden charges for official misconduct.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters and newspapers, among others, reported on the matter The Washington Post and The New York Times.

House of Representatives is controlled by Republicans. Biden is a Democrat. The voting result of 221–212 followed the party division.

Republicans claim to suspect the president and his family of financial misconduct. However, they have not presented any evidence for their accusations, and in addition, the allegations of Biden and his son's corruption connections abroad take place at a time when Biden was not yet president.

Republicans had started an investigation earlier, but its formalization in the House of Representatives expands the powers of the investigators. It might be able, for example, to force Biden to cooperate with the investigation. However, bringing official charges does not, in principle, require an investigation.

Official criminal proceedings is a political trial through which the president can be removed from office. The impeachment is brought by the House of Representatives, and the Senate, i.e. the upper house, convicts and with it impeachment.

More than half of the members of the House of Representatives are required to impeach, but two-thirds of the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, is needed to convict. Therefore, removing Biden from office, even through impeachment, would be unrealistic.

Democrats see Republican plans to impeach Biden as revenge for two impeachments Democrats brought against the previous president, Republican Donald Trump against.