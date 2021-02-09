United States The hacker broke into the water distribution system and tried to poison drinking water in a small town in Florida

The hacker adjusted the amount of water lye in the city of Oldsmar to a dangerous level. The act was quickly noticed and posed no danger.

Hacker broke into a computer system controlling the water supply of a Florida city and tried to poison drinking water, the Sheriff of Pinellas County said Monday. The report was reported by the news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others.

The hacker increased the amount of sodium hydroxide, or lye in everyday language, in drinking water. It is used to regulate the acidity of drinking water, but large amounts of lye are dangerous.

AFP says the amount of lye was increased a hundredfold.

The attack on the town of Oldsmar on Friday was quickly spotted. The hacker accessed the system through the employee’s computer. The city of about 15,000 inhabitants is located near Tampa.

“The employee was monitoring his computer as it should be, and suddenly a message popped up on the screen stating that the computer had been hacked,” the sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in an interview with Reuters.

“Next, someone moved the mouse, opened the programs, and tampered with the system.”

Worker told his employer, who informed the sheriff. The water treatment plant was quickly ordered to overturn, and there was no danger from the hacker’s act.

Mayor of Oldsmar Eric Seidel said at a news conference on Monday that there were other mechanisms in place at the water treatment plant that would have prevented dangerous amounts of lye from entering the drinking water.

Even if the act of the hacker had not been noticed immediately, it would have taken at least a day, according to Seidel, for the water steeped in dangerous amounts of lye to reach consumers.

“The amount that got into the water was minimal and was quickly reversed,” Gualtieri said.

According to the sheriff, there is no information on who is behind the attack. The U.S. Central Criminal Police (FBI) and the Secret Service have been asked to assist in the investigation.