United States | The gunman in the movie Rust was found guilty of manslaughter

The person in charge of weapons has been accused of, among other things, neglecting safety rules.

Stateside jurors have seen the man in charge of guns on the set of the Western movie Rust By Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in relation to the death of the cameraman who committed the crime of homicide. In the Finnish legal system, the exact title of the crime corresponds to a death penalty.

The person in charge of weapons has been accused of, among other things, neglecting safety rules.

American actress Alec Baldwin had been in October 2021 rehearsing a scene with a handgun that only had to have bang charges. However, there was a real bullet in the gun. The gun went off, causing the photographer Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was wounded.

Baldwin's own death trial is scheduled for July.