United States The governor of Oklahoma has signed an abortion law that is one of the strictest in the United States

The law bans abortion after about six weeks and is somewhat reminiscent of a strict law passed in Texas last year.

Washington

Oklahoman the governor has signed the Abortion Act, one of the most restrictive in the United States. Republican Governor Kevin Stitt told me about it On Twitter.

The law bans abortions after about six weeks. The law takes health emergencies into account as an exception, but cases of rape or incest are not taken into account accordingly.

Stitt said he wants Oklahoma to be the most so-called pro-life of the state, referring to a movement that emphasizes the rights of the unborn child. The term is often used to refer to opponents of abortion and, on the other hand, as opposed to the pro-choice movement in defense of the right to abortion and the right of a woman to her own body.

“Because I represent all four million Oklahomaists who overwhelmingly want to protect the unborn,” the Republican governor said in his tweet, justifying his pro-life aspirations.

At the same time, Stitt published two pictures of the signing situation, the first of which he goes through the document and the second poses with a piece of law with a smile.

The right to abortion has been under threat in recent months in the United States as Republican-led states have begun to tighten abortion laws. There are similarities in Oklahoma law to the strict abortion law passed in Texas last year, which is being challenged in court.

Terrestrial according to a leaked draft resolution from the Supreme Court, the Conservative majority court is preparing to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which led to a federal abortion law.

The document was published on the Politico news site. According to the site, this is the first time in recent history that a draft Supreme Court opinion has been leaked to the public.

The draft settlement is related to a future Supreme Court decision that will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s abortion laws. The Supreme Court is expected to give its final decision in June.

The highest Chief Justice John Roberts said on Tuesday that this is not a final decision on the matter, and said it has ordered an investigation into how the draft has leaked to the public. However, he confirmed the authenticity of the draft.

If the bill is approved by the Supreme Court, abortion laws will be left to the states for immediate decision. As many as half of the states are expected to introduce bans or new restrictions on the right to abortion.

For many women, losing the right to an abortion in much of the country would likely result in them having to travel hundreds of miles to get to an abortion clinic.

The 1992 Planned Parenthood v Casey, which followed the Roe v. Wade judgment nearly 50 years ago, guaranteed the woman the right to an abortion on 22-24 June. during pregnancy.

In the majority of developed countries, abortion can be performed on request up to a certain time limit. In most cases, the deadline is set to the 12th week of pregnancy, but many countries still allow abortion for some reason after that.

Stittin Republicans like the people have been pushing for years to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling. However, the annulment of the decision began to seem inevitable only after the previous president of the country Donald Trump appointed three conservative judges to the country’s Supreme Court during his presidency, and the court’s emphasis swung tightly to the right.

The U.S. Supreme Court has nine judges, six of whom are conservatives. The current president Joe Biden has appointed one judge of the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jacksonbut he is not expected to take up his post until the end of June or the beginning of July.

Biden on Tuesday urged voters on the broad front to support the right to abortion.

“I believe a woman’s right to choose is irrevocable. Roe v. Wade has been the law of the country for nearly fifty years, and general justice and the stability of the judiciary demand that it not be overturned, ”Biden said in a statement.

Mr Biden also pointed out that the abolition of the right to abortion would inevitably lead to a wide-ranging review of, inter alia, the rights of sexual minorities and the right to abortion and family law.

Late Monday night local time, several hundred people, supporters and opponents of the abortion law, gathered in Washington near the Supreme Court building to demonstrate.