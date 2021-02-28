United States The governor of New York is again charged with sexual harassment

The governor’s actions have also been questioned in relation to the corona pandemic.

Already another the former subordinate accuses the New York State Democratic governor Andrew Cuomoa sexual harassment.

According to Cuomo’s former health policy adviser, the governor sexually harassed him last spring.

According to the former subordinate, Cuomo did not touch him, but hinted at him in a sexual tone and asked inappropriate questions. According to the woman, for example, Cuomo, 63, had stated to his 25-year-old subordinate that he was “open to dating 20-year-old women”.

The woman says To The New York Times felt very uncomfortable in the situation and feared for their job.

An investigation will be launched into the case, he says The Washington Post. According to the newspaper, some Democrats demanded Cuomo’s resignation.

The woman has since been transferred to other jobs.

Cuomoa was also charged earlier this week with harassment. The woman, who worked as the governor’s adviser in 2015–2018, said that the governor had, among other things, kissed and touched her without permission.

Cuomo has denied both allegations.

Allegations of harassment are already the second scandal swirling around the Cuomo. The governor’s actions have also been questioned in relation to the corona pandemic.

The Cuomo administration is accused of hiding the number of corona deaths. Minister of State for Justice Letitia James in January, it released data showing that there were nearly twice as many corona – related deaths in New York nursing homes as previously reported, more than 15,000 rather than 8,500.

Cases were not recorded correctly because coronary patients who died in hospitals were not included.

In March last year, the Cuomo administration instructed nursing homes to also accept patients with coronary infections. The instruction was justified by the desire to avoid overcrowding in hospitals.

Following media attention, it has been questioned whether Cuomo can run for governor for next term in next year’s election. He had previously been speculated even as a Democratic presidential candidate, but this option is starting to look more and more distant.