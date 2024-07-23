United States | The geyser erupted violently, people ran away

United States|People flee a violently erupting geyser in Yellowstone National Park. The eruption destroyed a fence and benches.

Stateside Yellowstone National Park experienced a scorching situation on Tuesday when a geyser erupted violently, causing panic among people nearby.

The National Park Service responsible for US national parks announced, that the eruption occurred after ten in the morning in the Biscuit Basin area near Sapphire Pool. Saphire Pool is a hot spring and a popular tourist attraction. Its water averages up to 71 degrees, according to the National Park Service.

A geyser is a hot spring that releases hot water and steam at regular intervals.

Among other things, a US weather forecast provider by the Accuweather company the video you are sharing shows how the geyser erupts violently next to the path built for park visitors and throws rocks, among other things, into the air in addition to water.

The video shows several people running away from the eruption, sometimes stopping to wonder and take pictures. In the video, one of the visitors can be heard repeatedly calling people to run.

You can watch the video shared by Accuweather below:

National According to the Park Service, no one was reported to be injured in the eruption.

However, the Biscuit Basin area is temporarily closed for safety reasons. The area will be reopened when park staff and the US Geological Survey deem it safe again.

The damage caused by the eruption is still being assessed. Photos provided by the National Park Service show how the eruption has destroyed the fence and benches of the trail around Biscuit Basin.

Yellowstone National Park is mostly located in the state of Wyoming. It is the world’s first national park and is located in a geologically active area, so geyser eruptions are not unusual for park visitors. For example, the park’s most famous geyser, Old Faithful, erupts about 20 times a day and can shoot water up to 50 meters high. The eruption usually lasts about fifteen minutes to five minutes, the National Park Service says on its pages.