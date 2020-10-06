Monday, October 5, when Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital in Washington, United States, to greet his supporters for a few minutes by car, the American president wants to show that he is well. He had been hospitalized however on Friday October 2 after having tested positive for Covid-19, but one of his advisers assures that he wanted to take things in hand: “The president was furious with his communication.” Confusion reigns around his state of health. While the American president’s doctors assured Saturday, October 3 that he had not received oxygen, it turned out that he had received it for an hour before boarding the helicopter that took him to the hospital.

Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, revealed to the press on Saturday, October 3: “The President’s vital signs over the past 24 hours have been very concerning, we are not yet on the road to full recovery.” The doctors then admitted their lie by omission. Questions remain: when was the American president infected? At what stage is the disease? Even the date of his last negative test is not known.