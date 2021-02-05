United States The Fox news channel is demanding billions in damages for attempts to falsify election results

A smaller U.S. voting machine company is demanding at least $ 2.7 billion in compensation, The New York Times reports. Ex-President Donald Trump’s legal assistants Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell are also being challenged.

Relatively an Australian-American media mogul has been sued by an unknown U.S. technology company Rupert Murdochin controlled by Fox Corporation in New York, The New York Times says.

Smartmatic blames Fox, its three news anchors and the president in a lawsuit requiring at least $ 2.7 billion in damages Donald Trumpia assisting lawyers Rudolph Guiliania and Sidney Powellia that they spread false allegations of electoral fraud and Smartmatic’s involvement in tampering with the election results.

The fraud allegations subsequently also led to a riot and an attack on the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The vote in the controversy over reliability, Donald Trump’s supporters sometimes argued that voting machines used in voting and their results could not be trusted.

Smartmatic considers itself to be a party to the voting machines.

According to The New York Times, the company’s equipment was used in polling stations in at least one state.

276 pages in the lawsuit, Smartmatic alleges that Giulian and Powell developed a story about Smartmatic, which was grabbed and spread by the Fox Channel and its anchors.

That story blackmailed and disparaged Smartmatic and the voting technology and software it developed, the lawsuit says, according to The New York Times.

Last month, Dominion Voting Systems, a voting machine company, filed two separate lawsuits against both Giulian and Powell.